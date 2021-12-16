ArcBest named a top workplace for women

FORT SMITH, Ark.— Supply chain logistics company ArcBest has been recognized as one of the best workplaces for women in the nation.

The award was given by Comparably, a workplace culture and corporate branding reputation firm.

According to a news release, this is the fourth consecutive quarter ArcBest has won Comparably awards, which highlight “the nation’s best companies and leaders, as determined by anonymous employee sentiment ratings,” the news release stated.

Some of the employee comments included:

“I’ve worked at ArcBest for almost 18 years and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. Excellent leadership, goals-driven, opportunities for growth and advancement, and a great culture. It’s a great place to work.”

“I love working for ArcBest because there’s a lot of opportunity for career growth. The company culture is also a plus! I feel appreciated here.”

“There isn’t a company out there that cares about the health, growth, and future of their employees more than ArcBest!”

Other awards garnered by ArcBest include Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best CEOs for Women and Best HR Team.

Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO, was ranked No. 26 on the Best CEOs list, recognizing the Top 100 highest-rated CEOs for large companies, and ArcBest ranked No. 8 on the Best Companies for Women list, based exclusively on feedback from female employees.

“What makes these Comparably awards so meaningful is that they are based solely on employee feedback. It is a testament to Judy’s courageous leadership and our commitment to providing the best environment for our employees and the best service to our customers,” said Erin Gattis, ArcBest chief human resources officer.

“Our people are at the heart of what makes ArcBest an industry leader, and we remain focused on creating a workplace that embraces diverse experiences and perspectives.”

Each quarter, Comparably honors companies and leaders that are deemed the most exceptional in 16 categories, as rated by their own employees, over a 12-month period. Rankings are determined based on a combination of questions in 20 core culture metrics, from compensation and career growth to leadership, work environment and professional development opportunities — providing a comprehensive and accurate look at what it is really like to work at the company.