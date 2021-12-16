Repairs after helicopter crash to close New Orleans interstates

NEW ORLEANS — Interstates 10 and 55 will close Sunday in New Orleans to allow for repairs to damage caused by Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash on the bridge over the Bonne Carre Spillway.
Both directions of I-10 between Kenner and LaPlace will close for several hours so Entergy crews can finish repairing the power lines, according to Louisiana State Police. The helicopter clipped a transmission line before crashing onto the eastbound lanes of I-10.
The pilot, whose name has not been released, died in the crash.
Officials have not said when the closures would start Sunday. Previously, they estimated the work would take about three hours.
The closure plan is as follows:
- I-10 East will be closed at Highway 51 in LaPlace. Traffic will be diverted to Highway 51.
- I-10 West will be closed at I-310 in Kenner. Traffic will be diverted to I-310 South.
- I-55 South will be closed at Highway 51 in LaPlace. Traffic will be diverted to Highway 51.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.