Arkansas DOT rolling out new social media sites in ’21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas will soon have additional ways to follow statewide traffic and transportation. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will join two social media platforms in the New Year: Facebook and Instagram.

According to an ARDOT news release, Twitter is currently the only social media platform on which ARDOT has an official page. The first week of January, the agency will create official pages on Facebook and Instagram.

“Joining additional social media platforms was a natural next step in connecting with more Arkansans and bringing them information they need in a timely manner,” said Ellen Coulter, ARDOT’s Media Communications Manager and Deputy Public Information Officer.

“We need to meet Arkansans where they’re at – if they’re on social media, we should be on social media. We’re excited to meet this goal in the New Year.”

Additional details, including ARDOT’s new social media handles, will follow in a news release in the first week of January when the pages are live.

In the meantime, follow ARDOT on Twitter @myARDOT and @iDriveArkansas, or visit them online at Ardot.Gov and iDriveArkansas.com.