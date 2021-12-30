Tennessee stepping up patrols for holiday weekend

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct a strict traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s Eve holiday period beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and concluding at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

According to a news release, state troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols, seat belt, sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints during the holiday.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe on Tennessee roadways,” Colonel Matt Perry said. “We will not tolerate drivers that endanger the public with their bad choices. Now is the time to start planning for your safe and sober ride.”

Anyone who sees unsafe driving should report it by dialing *THP (*847) from a cell phone.

During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, nine people were killed in eight traffic crashes on Tennessee roadways. These crash fatalities included one motorcyclist, five passenger car occupants and three pedestrians.

Over the 2020 New Year’s holiday period, state troopers arrested 104 individuals for alcohol-impaired driving.

For a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints click here.