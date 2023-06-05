TheTrucker.com
Arizona authorities searching for red Volvo tractor in connection with fatal hit-and-run incident

By The Trucker News Staff -
Arizona state troopers say this part belongs to a red Volvo tractor that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday, March 31, 2023, in Wikieup, Ariz. (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

WIKIEUP, Ariz. — Arizona state troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a red Volvo tractor that they say was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian.

According to a Facebook post by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, along southbound U.S. Route 93 at milepost 120 in Wikieup, Arizona.

Vehicle description

◾️ Red Volvo truck tractor.

◾️ Model year 2018-22.

◾️ Missing right (passenger side) front headlamp.

◾️ Damage across the front end, from driver side to passenger side

Anyone with information is asked to contact our District 1 (Kingman) Office at (928) 753-5552.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

