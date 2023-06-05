Arizona authorities searching for red Volvo tractor in connection with fatal hit-and-run incident

WIKIEUP, Ariz. — Arizona state troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a red Volvo tractor that they say was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian.
According to a Facebook post by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, along southbound U.S. Route 93 at milepost 120 in Wikieup, Arizona.
Vehicle description
◾️ Red Volvo truck tractor.
◾️ Model year 2018-22.
◾️ Missing right (passenger side) front headlamp.
◾️ Damage across the front end, from driver side to passenger side
Anyone with information is asked to contact our District 1 (Kingman) Office at (928) 753-5552.
