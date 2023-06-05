Recall issued for certain Navistar models due to faulty ABS light

WASHINGTON — Navistar is recalling certain 2021-24 International HV, HX, LoneStar, LT, MV, eMV and RH trucks due to a problem with the anti-lock braking (ABS) system warning light.

According to a recall notice from the National Highway Safety Administration, the ABS indicator light does not remain illuminated when a malfunction exists, when the vehicle’s ignition switch is on or when the vehicle is in motion.

Because of this issue, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

“An ABS indicator light that fails to remain illuminated will not alert the driver of an ABS malfunction, which could increase the risk of a crash,” the notice states. “Dealers will update the software, free of charge.”

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 24. Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at (800) 448-7825. Navistar’s number for this recall is 23515.