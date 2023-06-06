Average US diesel prices decline for 7th straight week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average diesel prices in the U.S. continue to drop, mostly due to sinking demand and lower oil prices, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
According to the latest numbers, as of June 5, the average price sits at $3.797 per gallon, down from $3.855 per gallon on May 29 and $3.883 on May 22.
The highest prices are in California and along the West Coast, where prices it at $4.765 and $4.470, respectively.
