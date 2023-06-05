ODW Logistics garners industry award for outstanding service

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ODW Logistics, a national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions, has received the Food Logistics 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers award.

The award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry, according to a news release.

ODW has access to more than 10,000 temperature-controlled contract carriers, the news release noted.

“ODW’s access to temperature-controlled contract carriers, helps in providing a sense of security to our customers when they need to transport products from state to state,” said Jeff Clark, executive vice president at ODW Logistics. “Due to the extensive industry knowledge that our leaders have, we give significant insight into big-box retail compliance standards and provide solutions to aid in supply chain optimization. We’re also able to offer food-grade warehousing, which includes a cold chain of -10°F. It’s for all these reasons that I believe ODW will continue to be an industry leader within this space.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, since 1971, ODW has been providing warehousing, distribution and transportation solutions for hundreds of brands.

“ODW has been in the industry for over four decades and we’re committed to serving the various supply chain and logistics needs of our wide-ranging customers,” Clark said. “Food Logistics is the only industry publication that focuses on covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, which is one of our areas of expertise. As a 3PL we prioritize our customer’s supply chain design, contract logistics, and transportation management.”