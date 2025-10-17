Arkansas police looking for information on Interstate 40 hit-and-run fatality

EARLE, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is looking to the public for information on a hit-and-run incident that caused a death.

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) says the ncident that occurred on Friday, October 10, 2025.

According to a release issued on Thursday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., ASP received a call reporting a service truck parked on the shoulder of Interstate 40 near the 262-mile marker, just east of the Earle exit.

The caller advised that the truck’s hazard lights were flashing and that it appeared a person was lying in the right lane of traffic.

ASP says responding troopers determined that the victim, Jacob Allen Marquis, 18, of Marked Tree had been struck by an unknown vehicle and was deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated that Marquis, who worked for a nearby business, had been dispatched to repair a tire for a vehicle and that he had arrived at the scene at approximately 8:36 p.m.

ASP CID investigators are asking anyone who may have been traveling through the area between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., or who may have witnessed the incident or the vehicle involved, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the ASP Troop D Headquarters at (870) 970-6082.