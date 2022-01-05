Arkansas Razorbacks celebrate Johnelle Hunt’s 90th birthday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The matriarch of the J.B. Hunt trucking empire celebrated her 90th birthday on Wednesday night with a Hog call and a birthday cake.

The Arkansas Razorbacks honored long-time supporter Johnelle Hunt at Bud Walton arena during halftime of the Arkansas basketball game against Vanderbilt.

In 1961, Hunt and her late husband J.B. founded what’s now known as J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. The company is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas, just 27 miles from Fayetteville.

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek praised Hunt, clad in a Razorback Red pantsuit and sporting a wide smile, and her company for their long-time financial support of the college and its athletic programs.

Yurachek presented Hunt with a cake during the halftime ceremony, saying it was an honor to host her at Bud Walton Arena.

After blowing out a “90” candle that sat on top of the cake, Hunt and the entire arena erupted in the “Hog Call,” which is the university’s signature pep cheer at athletic and other events.

In a tweet, the Razorback Foundation wrote: “Happy Birthday to an iconic Razorback fan!”