Video shows semi wreck, explosion at Arkansas intersection

ROGERS, Ark. — An 18-wheeler driver hauling a load of sawdust was hospitalized on Wednesday after their rig flipped and caused an explosion in a northwest Arkansas intersection.
According to THV11 in Little Rock, the crash knocked over power lines and backed up morning rush hour traffic in Rogers. At least one other vehicle was involved in the accident, though only the truck driver was reported to have been injured. A photo from the Rogers Police Department showed a compact car at the wreck scene covered in sawdust.
Video of the crash, which included a large fireball, was captured by a nearby gas station’s security camera. Photos of the tractor did not appear to show any significant fire damage.
Police said workers at the station helped pull the truck driver away from the wreckage.
Below is video of the incident.
