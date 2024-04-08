Arkansas to kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week April 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is kicking off National Work Zone Awareness Week at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, in downtown Little Rock with the unveiling of a special project the agency is embarking on with the help of the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation and other industry partners.

Additionally, ARDOT will display new safety equipment at the event, including green-light vehicles, Lane Blade devices and Gator Getters.

ARDOT’s Mobile Work Zone Memorial will also be on display.

Work Zone Awareness Week is a national safety campaign observed each spring, traditionally at the start of construction season, to encourage safe driving through highway work zones across the country. This year, it will be the week of April 15-19.

Additionally, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a state proclamation declaring the week of April 15-19, 2024 as Work Zone Awareness Week in Arkansas. Bridges and buildings in the central Arkansas area will be lit orange in honor of work zone safety.

ARDOT is joined by industry partners that include the Arkansas Chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association, the Associated General Contractors of Arkansas, the Arkansas Asphalt Pavement Association, the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation and the Federal Highway Administration.

The National Work Zone Awareness Week campaign was founded by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials FHWA.