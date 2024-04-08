Child killed after car crashes into semi in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A driver crossed into oncoming traffic early Sunday morning along Highway 50 in Twin Falls County, Idaho, slamming into a semi-truck and killing a child.
The accident also sent two adults to the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.
The child was buckled down in a safety seat but died of injuries at the scene.
The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Roseville, California, and a passenger, a 35-year-old man from Butte, Montana, were transported by air ambulance to the hospital, police said. Both adults were wearing their seatbelts.
The truck driver, a 47-year-old man from Twin Falls, Idaho, was also wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t transported to a hospital, police said.
The collision in southern Idaho closed the highway for six hours, and remains under investigation.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.