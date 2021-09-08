TheTrucker.com
ATRI asks members of trucking industry to rank top concerns

By The Trucker News Staff -
The American Transportation Research Institute needs inputs from people at all levels of trucking to provide input about the most critical issues facing the industry.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is seeking input from drivers, motor carriers, equipment/tech suppliers, fuel suppliers, driver trainers, law enforcement and many others involved in the trucking industry.

ATRI’s annual Top Industry Issues Survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry, along with potential ways to address each issue.

In addition to ranking the trucking industry’s overall issues, the survey provides details about critical topics that are ranked differently by motor carriers and drivers. The report also allows stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.

“Completing this survey only takes a few minutes, but its impact can be immeasurable. The data ATRI provides will chart the course for the industry by providing a clear picture of the landscape we face,” said Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, chair of the American Trucking Associations (ATA) and president and CEO of Garner Transportation Group.

The results of the 2021 survey will be released Oct. 24 as part of ATA’s Management Conference & Exhibition to be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

To complete the survey, click here. The survey will remain open through Oct. 15.

