TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker killed after rig hit by train

By John Worthen -
Trucker killed after rig hit by train
Mangled remains are all that’s left of this rig after a train struck it just after 7 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Houston. (Courtesy: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler driver was killed just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, when a Kansas City Southern train struck the rig just northeast of Houston.

CAT300x250TheTrucker083021

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported the accident on his Twitter page, though few details were available. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

Gonzalez tweeted that the truck was parked on the train tracks at 12299 Farm Road 1960 at Farm Road 2100 in the Huffman, Texas, area when it was hit.

Gonzalez said the truck detached from the trailer and traveled around 30 feet down the tracks, bursting into flames and landing upside down.

He said that “no chemicals were being transported; however, diesel fuel spilled on the tracks after the collision.”

John Worthen
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE