Average US diesel price inches up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. rose lightly on Monday to $4.034.

That’s up from $4.028 on March 18 and $4.004 on March 11, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Around the nation, it’s a story of ups and downs — with mostly ups.

Drivers along the East Coast are catching a small break as the price sits at $4.125 per gallon on average, down from $4.127 on March 18.

Prices are also down along the Gulf Coast at $3.717 per gallon, down from $3.745 per gallon on March 18.

Prices are up, however, in the Rocky Mountain region, where an average gallon will cost drivers $3.986 per gallon. That’s up from $3.968 on March 18.

Prices along the West Coast rose to $4.666 per gallon, up from $4.639 on March 18.

The average price in California rose to $5.224 per gallon, up from $5.203 on March 18.