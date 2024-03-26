TheTrucker.com
Average US diesel price inches up

By John Worthen
U.S. diesel averages are up across the nation. 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. rose lightly on Monday to $4.034.

That’s up from $4.028 on March 18 and $4.004 on March 11, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Around the nation, it’s a story of ups and downs — with mostly ups.

Drivers along the East Coast are catching a small break as the price sits at $4.125 per gallon on average, down from $4.127 on March 18.

Prices are also down along the Gulf Coast at $3.717 per gallon, down from $3.745 per gallon on March 18.

Prices are up, however, in the Rocky Mountain region, where an average gallon will cost drivers $3.986 per gallon. That’s up from $3.968 on March 18.

Prices along the West Coast rose to $4.666 per gallon, up from $4.639 on March 18.

The average price in California rose to $5.224 per gallon, up from $5.203 on March 18.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

