2 arrested after Massachusetts road rage incident leaves trucker badly injured

BOLTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the beating of a truck driver along Massachusetts’ Interstate 495 on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to a report of an altercation involving a hammer in the breakdown lane of I-495 and found a truck driver seriously injured.

Police said the incident was a result of road rage.

“Evidence suggests that the operator of the tractor-trailer was assaulted by two adult males who were occupants of a Volkswagen GTI hatchback,” a news release stated. “During that assault the tractor-trailer operator was struck with a hammer. He was transported to Leominster Hospital, when he remains at this time.”

The two assailants fled the scene in their vehicle before police arrived. State police issued an alert for the vehicle and the suspects, whose descriptions troopers had obtained.

A short time later, the suspects were observed in Marlborough, where Marlborough Police officers stopped their vehicle and detained the occupants.

Troopers responded to the location of the stop and took the two men into custody.

A third occupant of the vehicle, a female, was not charged.

One of the male suspects was treated at Marlborough Hospital for injuries sustained in the altercation.

The charges against the two men are being finalized at the Leominster Barracks, the news release noted.

The truck driver was not named.