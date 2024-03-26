Delaware launches new highway safety campaign

DOVER, Dela. — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is launching the “Be DelAWARE” safety campaign to increase awareness of the growing number of crashes and fatalities occurring on Delaware roads and encourage safe travel on all modes of transportation.

In 2023, The DelDOT Leadership Academy was tasked with creating a new safety awareness campaign after 2022 saw a near record number of fatalities on Delaware roads, according to a news release.

The campaign includes a webpage dedicated to safety initiatives and advertising, including billboards and bus wraps, to raise awareness and serve as a reminder to all about the importance of safety.

A safety pledge has also been developed for residents of all ages to show their support for the initiative and commit to doing their part to make our roads safe for all. To learn more and to take the safety pledge, visit BeDelAWARE.deldot.gov.

“We all have a responsibility for safety on our roads, whether we are traveling by car, public transit, on foot, or bike,” said Delaware Gov. John Carney. “We all can Be DelAWARE and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.”

DelDOT, Delaware State Police, and the Office of Highway Safety will be holding a safety summit on April 17, 2024, at the Chase Center in Wilmington to discuss ongoing efforts and new initiatives to address crashes and fatalities on Delaware roads.

There have been 21 fatalities on Delaware roads to date in 2024.

“The department is continually working to make our roads safer for all modes of transportation and this campaign is a way to remind and empower everyone that they can do their part in preventing tragedies,” said Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “The national strategy of “Toward Zero Deaths” is our collective goal and we can support that locally through our commitment to “Be DelAWARE.”