JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. — A semi truck full of beer overturned just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday along Interstate 94 near the Hixton community in Wisconsin, strewing cans of foamy brew on the shoulder.

According to a Facebook post from the Wisconsin State Patrol, recovery of the spilled suds lasted several hours, and traffic was backed up for miles.

There were no injuries reported. The crash remains under investigation.