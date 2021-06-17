Bestpass expands coverage to four Alabama toll sites

ALBANY, N.Y. — Bestpass has expanded its toll coverage network to Alabama through a partnership with American Roads.
Bestpass customers now have coverage on Alabama’s Tuscaloosa Bypass, Foley Beach Express, Emerald Mountain Express and Montgomery Expressway through its 6C protocol toll transponders. All four toll sites are owned and operated by American Roads.
“We’re looking forward to a direct line of data transfer with Bestpass, from vehicle information to payment processing, and we anticipate that the integration will result in a significantly positive impact on our operations,” said Neal Belitsky, CEO of American Roads.
In September 2019, Bestpass announced that it had reached an agreement to register its 6C transponders with the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) for use by commercial fleets on the Toll Roads in Orange County, California, laying the groundwork for expansion to even more states.
“The emerging 6C protocol allowed us to provide our customers with toll interoperability throughout California, and this partnership with American Roads allows us to expand our 6C coverage to Alabama,” said John Andrews, president and chief strategy officer for Bestpass.