Bestpass joins American Diabetes Association for ‘Tour de Cure’ ride

ALBANY, N.Y. — Bestpass has partnered with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to give back to the community and promote healthy activities among employees, customers and partners.

Spearheaded by the Bestpass Gives committee, the initiative will culminate in the virtual 2021 Tour de Cure ride on June 12, with more than 40 people participating on the team. Throughout the effort, Bestpass will highlight employees and drivers who are focused on improving their health on social media and in newsletters.

“We are grateful to Bestpass for joining our efforts to raise much-needed funds for diabetes education and research in this year’s virtual Tour de Cure across upstate New York,” said Jeff Collins, executive director of ADA in New York. “In addition to supporting a great cause, Bestpass is actively working to improve the health and wellness of their employees and corporate partners. We’re proud to partner with them.”

Bestpass Gives, an employee-led committee within the company, is responsible for identifying opportunities to contribute to the community in a meaningful way while also building relationships across functional teams. The committee identified raising awareness of diabetes as its focus for the second quarter of 2021.

“With some studies showing that there is a 50% higher occurrence of diabetes for professional truckers than the overall national average, the American Diabetes Association and its good work is a natural fit for our community efforts,” said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass.