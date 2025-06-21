Big rig crash sends trailer over guardrail in Pennsylvania

HAYTI, Pa. — According to a television news report out of Pensylvania, the westbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass in Chester County, just east of the Lancaster County line, were shut down for several hours after a tractor-trailer went off an overpass on Thursday afternoon.
WGAL in Lancaster reported that the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. and was closed until around 6:30 p.m.
Photos from the crash scene show a tractor-trailer that went over a guardrail. The truck cab and trailer were left dangling from the roadway. A damaged tractor can also be seen in one of the photos.
The truck was carrying tomatoes.
According to Chester County dispatchers, at least one person was taken from the crash to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is still unclear.
