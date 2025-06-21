TheTrucker.com
Big rig crash sends trailer over guardrail in Pennsylvania

By Bruce Guthrie -
A big rig crash sent a trailer loaded with tomatoes over a guardrail in Pennsylvania (Courtesy Rebecca Fries/WGAL)

HAYTI, Pa. — According to a television news report out of Pensylvania, the westbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass in Chester County, just east of the Lancaster County line, were shut down for several hours after a tractor-trailer went off an overpass on Thursday afternoon.

WGAL in Lancaster reported that the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. and was closed until around 6:30 p.m.

Photos from the crash scene show a tractor-trailer that went over a guardrail. The truck cab and trailer were left dangling from the roadway. A damaged tractor can also be seen in one of the photos.

The truck was carrying tomatoes.

According to Chester County dispatchers, at least one person was taken from the crash to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is still unclear.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

