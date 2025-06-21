Wyoming State Police apprehend murder suspect after I-80 chase

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A police chase on Interstate 80 in Wyoming has led to the safe apprehension of a murder suspect from Colorado.

According to a press release issued earlier this week, the arrest took place in Laramie County, Wyoming and led to minor injuries to the state trooper.

According to the release, at approximately 5:25 a.m., Friday, Wyoming State Troopers received an alert regarding a homicide suspect traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 from Colorado. Troopers and Laramie County Deputies quickly mobilized to intercept the vehicle.

A specialized Wyoming Highway Patrol unit, equipped with a Grappler police pursuit system—a device designed to safely stop fleeing vehicles using a netting system—was deployed. Near mile marker 367, a Trooper successfully caught up to the suspect’s vehicle and deployed the Grappler. Both vehicles subsequently entered the median, and the patrol vehicle rolled during the maneuver. The Trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the suspect into custody.

“This incident is a powerful example of the strong partnerships among Wyoming’s law enforcement agencies,” said WHP Colonel Tim Cameron. “Our Troopers responded in a supporting role with precision and courage. I’m proud of their actions and grateful that there were no serious injuries.”