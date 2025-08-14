TheTrucker.com
Big rig crash spills raw chicken on Arkansas highway

By Bruce Guthrie -
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said raw chicken was spilled at the I-30/440/530 interchange after a tractor-trailer crash. (COURTESY OF KARK)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers near Little Rock going northbound on Interstate 530 may have come to an unusual sight of raw chicken in the roadway Wednesday morning.

That was the report from numerous media outlets throught central Arkansas including KARK.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said raw chicken was spilled at the I-30/440/530 interchange after a tractor-trailer crash.

Traffic officials have not released the cause of the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

