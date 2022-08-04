TheTrucker.com
Big rig hauling ice cream crashes in Iowa

By The Trucker News Staff -
An 18-wheeler loaded with ice cream wrecked in Iowa on Aug 2., exposing the sweet treats to the heat. (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement)

RURAL IOWA — An 18-wheeler loaded with ice cream wrecked in Iowa on Aug 2., exposing the sweet treats to the heat.

According to a Facebook post from the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, there were no injuries. The post didn’t say how the accident happened.

“Clean up on aisle US 20!” A dream come true on a hot summer day in Iowa, if it wasn’t at the bottom of a ravine! This frozen treat spill happened on US 20 in Webster County on Aug. 2.,” the post read.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

