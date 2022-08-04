Big rig hauling ice cream crashes in Iowa

RURAL IOWA — An 18-wheeler loaded with ice cream wrecked in Iowa on Aug 2., exposing the sweet treats to the heat.
According to a Facebook post from the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, there were no injuries. The post didn’t say how the accident happened.
“Clean up on aisle US 20!” A dream come true on a hot summer day in Iowa, if it wasn’t at the bottom of a ravine! This frozen treat spill happened on US 20 in Webster County on Aug. 2.,” the post read.
