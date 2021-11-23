TheTrucker.com
Big rig hauling whiskey overturns

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this big rig hauling a load of Jack Daniels whiskey was OK after it overturned on Nov. 17 in Tennessee. (Courtesy: Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A semi loaded with $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel’s whiskey overturned on Nov. 17 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the load shifted as the driver was making a left turn onto the Interstate 24 on-ramp from South Church St.

Several gallons of the spirit spilled onto the ground, but the driver was not injured.

