Big rig hauling whiskey overturns

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A semi loaded with $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel’s whiskey overturned on Nov. 17 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the load shifted as the driver was making a left turn onto the Interstate 24 on-ramp from South Church St.
Several gallons of the spirit spilled onto the ground, but the driver was not injured.
