Thanksgiving travel weather report offers a smorgasbord

ATLANTA — Weather for the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond will offer a little bit of everything but nothing too extreme.

The worst weather is predicted for Wednesday.

In the northeast, winds could gusts up to 40 mph from New York City through the Boston metro, according to Accuweather.com’s holiday forecast.

“Tree branches could blow across some highway sections and side roads, and high-profile vehicles may have some troubles,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

In the West Virginia mountains, western and northern Pennsylvania and New York, as well as northeastern Ohio, travelers may face some lake-effect snow throughout the region.

In parts of Maine, drivers will need to be mindful of runoff from heavy rain earlier in the week, which may leave streams and rivers overflowing, according to Accuweather.

“There is still a chance of a band of snow developing well east of the lake-effect snow zone in New England and eastern New York state,” Accuweather’s forecasters cautioned.

“Some weather-related delays are also likely across the Upper Midwest, northern Plains and the northern Rockies on Wednesday. As cold air sets in, some snow is expected to fall across the region.:

Rain and even some wet snowflakes could even make it to the Chicagoland area, although Pastelok said that the precipitation should not last all day. A similar pattern is possible in the Denver metro, although the chance of rain will not arrive until late Wednesday into Thursday.

Some rain and thunderstorms will be possible from New Orleans through St. Louis, but the precipitation will generally be light and lead to only minor travel issues.

Most of the West Coast is expected to enjoy rain-free weather and breezy conditions.

By Thursday, a cold front will bring rain showers from Texas to Ohio, along with some snow showers for Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Temperatures rebound mostly back to normal by Thursday for much of the eastern half of the US, but keep in mind that “normal” can still be cold.