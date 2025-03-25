Block those spam & scam texts: Don’t let intrusive messages take over your phone while you’re on the road

Text messages that come to your phone as spam or scams are a nuisance at best — and a risk to your personal security at worst.

This is especially for those of you on the road, where it’s even more critical to manage these distractions and protect your personal information.

How did they get your number, anyway?

If you’re receiving unwelcome spam or scam text messages, here’s what you need to know about them and how you can reclaim your phone and block those messages. When you’re putting in the long hours, you should be free to use your phone for important communications without worrying about these intrusions.

Stay safe & in the know—at no cost! Subscribe to Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report for free security alerts & tech tips

What are spam and scam text messages?

Spam text messages are unsolicited communications sent via SMS by various entities, including businesses, scammers and individuals. These messages aim to promote products or services, solicit funds or information, or spread malicious content.

Scam text messages go a step further, attempting to deceive you into giving up personal information (like bank account details, passwords or credit card numbers) or sending money. They might impersonate legitimate companies, government agencies or even someone you know.

BEST ANTIVIRUS FOR MAC, PC, IPHONES AND ANDROIDS – CYBERGUY PICKS

How to tell if a text message is legitimate, spam or a scam

It’s crucial to be alert about the text messages you receive. Here’s how to tell the difference:

Verify the source: If you receive a message claiming to be from a known company or organization, verify it by contacting them directly using a phone number or website you trust, not the information provided in the message. For example, if you get a text claiming to be from your bank, call the bank directly using the number on your bank statement.

If you receive a message claiming to be from a known company or organization, verify it by contacting them directly using a phone number or website you trust, not the information provided in the message. For example, if you get a text claiming to be from your bank, call the bank directly using the number on your bank statement. Look for unfamiliar numbers: Scam texts often come from unidentified or unusually long numbers. Be especially wary of texts from numbers you don’t recognize.

Scam texts often come from unidentified or unusually long numbers. Be especially wary of texts from numbers you don’t recognize. Be wary of urgent requests: Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency to pressure you into acting quickly. They might claim there’s a problem with your account, a delivery that needs immediate attention, or a prize you need to claim right away.

Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency to pressure you into acting quickly. They might claim there’s a problem with your account, a delivery that needs immediate attention, or a prize you need to claim right away. Understand brand communication: Familiarize yourself with how legitimate companies say they will contact you. Many organizations provide guidelines on their websites about what legitimate communications will look like.

Familiarize yourself with how legitimate companies say they will contact you. Many organizations provide guidelines on their websites about what legitimate communications will look like. Check for grammatical errors: Scam and spam messages often contain poor grammar, spelling mistakes, or awkward sentence structures. Legitimate organizations typically ensure their communications are free from such errors.

How did they get my number?

Spammers obtain phone numbers through various means:

Data brokers: They may purchase phone numbers from data brokers who compile extensive profiles using various data points, including online activity, subscriptions, and demographic information.

Public records: Some information is available through public records.

Random generation: Spammers may use automated systems to generate phone numbers randomly and send messages to them.

Compromised data: Your number may have been obtained through data breaches or leaks from companies or services you’ve used.

Essentially, even if you haven’t directly given these spammers your phone number, they may have found it online or through other means.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

Can these messages mean that they can take my information?

While the messages themselves typically do not extract personal information directly, responding to or engaging with these texts can contribute to the data profiles that spammers maintain.

Each interaction provides additional data points that can be used to refine their outreach strategies.

However, be cautious of links within these messages, as they could potentially lead to phishing attempts if not from a legitimate source. Never provide personal information (like bank details, social security number or passwords) in response to a text message, especially if you didn’t initiate the conversation.

HOW TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST DEBIT CARD HACKERS WHO ARE AFTER YOUR MONEY

What rules govern spam texts?

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) sets some rules, but enforcement can be challenging. The Do Not Call Registry doesn’t cover text messages. There are rules about using autodialers to send texts without consent, but the definition of “autodialer” has been debated, leaving loopholes.

Best ways to stop spam text messages and stay safe on your phone

1. Block the contact.

If you regularly receive calls and messages from the same number, you can block it to prevent those calls and texts from reaching you. This is effective if the messages come from the same number but may be less effective if the sender uses multiple numbers.

On iPhone:

Open the Messages app and locate the spam text message.

and locate the spam text message. Tap on the message to open it.

to open it. Tap on the phone number or contact name at the top of the screen.

at the top of the screen. Tap on the info.

Scroll down and select “ Block Caller .”

.” Confirm by tapping “Block Contact.”

On Android (settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer):

Open the Messages app and find the spam text message.

and find the spam text message. Tap and hold the message until a menu appears.

until a menu appears. Tap on the “ Block ” option (this might also be labeled as “Block number” or “Add to Spam” depending on your device).

” option (this might also be labeled as “Block number” or “Add to Spam” depending on your device). Confirm by tapping “OK” or “Block.”

2. Reply and/or file a complaint.

Responding to the text with “Stop,” “Unsubscribe,” or “Cancel” can opt you out of future communications from that sender. However, if you suspect a scam, do NOT reply at all. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also provides options to report unsolicited texts by forwarding them to 7726 (“SPAM”) or filing a complaint online.

3. Delete and report junk.

On both iPhone and Android, you can delete and report unwanted messages as junk. Here’s how:

On iPhone:

If a sender isn’t in your contact list and you haven’t replied, you’ll see a “ Report Junk ” option below the message.

” option below the message. Select this option to delete the message and confirm your decision by clicking Delete and Report Junk to report it to Apple and your carrier.

On Android (settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer):

Open the Messages app and find the unwanted message.

and find the unwanted message. Tap and hold the message until a menu appears.

until a menu appears. Select “ Report Spam ” or “ Report Junk ” from the menu.

” or “ ” from the menu. Confirm the action to delete the message and report it to your carrier.

4. Filter unknown senders.

Both iPhone and Android have features to filter messages from unknown senders, reducing interruptions from unwanted texts.

On iPhone:

Open the Settings app.

Scroll down and select Messages.

Scroll down again to “Filter Unknown Senders” and toggle it on.

On Android (settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer):

Open the Messages app.

Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

in the top-right corner. Select “ Settings ” from the dropdown menu.

” from the dropdown menu. Choose “ Spam protection .”

.” Toggle on “Enable spam protection” to filter messages from unknown senders into a separate folder.

5. Contact the company (if applicable).

If the spam text appears to be from a legitimate company, you can contact their customer service to report the message. This could help prevent future communications and bring the issue to the company’s attention, especially if they are not following best practices.

6. Invest in personal data removal services.

To further reduce the number of unwanted spam text messages, consider investing in personal data removal services. By reducing your online footprint, you make it harder for cybercriminals to obtain your contact information, potentially preventing them from sending you deceptive phishing texts and emails in the first place. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

7. Never click on links in spam texts and use strong antivirus software.

Be cautious of links, and do not click links in spam texts, as they may contain malware or lead to fraudulent websites. Also, be aware that some spam texts may be fake, designed to mislead or defraud you. Scammers often disguise themselves as legitimate companies, nonprofits, or government agencies to exploit people. These fake texts may attempt to extract personal information or solicit fraudulent donations by creating a sense of urgency or panic.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware and potentially access your private information is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

Spam and especially scam text messages may be a nuisance and can also pose serious risks to your privacy and finances. As technology evolves, it’s essential to take control of your phone and block these unwanted messages.

Remember, your phone is yours — don’t let it be drowned out by unsolicited texts, and don’t let scammers trick you into giving up your hard-earned money or valuable information.

Whose responsibility is it to stop spam and scam texts — companies or the government? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more tips like these, sign up for Kurt the CyberGuy’s daily newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

ABOUT KURT KNUTSSON

Kurt Knutsson — better known as “Kurt the CyberGuy” — is an award-winning tech journalist, who helps people make smart tech decisions from his contributions to Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on “FOX & Friends.” Stay safe & in the know—at no cost. Subscribe to Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report for free security alerts & tech tips.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Facebook • YouTube • Instagram