Border agents find cocaine hidden in truckload of watermelons, peppers

SWEETGRASS, Mont. — Border patrol officials found more than just produce during a commercial vehicle inspection at the U.S.-Canada border last week, resulting in the seizure of 69.5 pounds of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.
On Thursday, July 29, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at Montana’s Sweetgrass port of Entry inspected an outbound commercial truck hauling a trailer loaded with watermelons and peppers. The truck was driven by a female Canadian citizen.
During an in-depth inspection of the truck and trailer, CBP officers discovered bags of suspected cocaine hidden in the cargo.
CBP officers turned the case over to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.