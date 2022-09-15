CH Robinson celebrating truck drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.– Global logistics company C.H. Robinson is honoring truck drivers who go above and beyond to deliver the goods the world depends on, despite supply chain challenges.

The thank you campaign, which recognizes the role truck drivers play in delivering everything from life-saving medical supplies to everyday essentials, is part of Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2022, which runs through Sept. 17.

The two-week long celebration includes $100,000 in giveaways directly to truck drivers in recognition of the 100,000 miles on average they travel every year, a news release stated.

It also encourages people everywhere to share their own thank you notes on social media.

For every thank you message posted using #ThanksForEverythingLiterally on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $5.00 — up to $25,000 — to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need.

C.H. Robinson will also be giving away $1,000 ten times a day, each business day, from Sept. 11-23, to carriers who enter by booking and picking up C.H. Robinson loads.

“We appreciate truck drivers every day of the year, and Truck Driver Appreciation Week especially gives us another opportunity to take a step back, reflect and truly recognize the people who help make our world go ‘round,” said Mac Pinkerton, President, North American Surface Transportation. “As one of the largest logistics companies in the world, we get to see first-hand how truck drivers continue to step up to deliver all of life’s essentials that we often take for granted. We are so grateful for their dedication and thrilled we get the opportunity to say, ‘thanks for everything’ in a big way.”

Pat Nolan, vice president of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson, said truck drivers are “inextricably linked not only to our business but also to our everyday needs and there is no better time than Truck Driver Appreciation Week to say thank you for all they do. At C.H. Robinson, we look forward to continuing to support carriers in every way that we can. From introducing new ways for carriers to gain access to more freight than any other platform can offer, to innovative technology which makes it easier and more efficient for them to book loads and get paid quickly, we are hyper-focused on finding ways to consistently improve the carrier experience and support the important work they do.”

