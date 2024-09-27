CBP grabs SUV full of bologna — and drugs

PRESIDIO, TEXAS – Anyone that thinks all border busts are done in big rigs is full of balogna.

In this case, quite literally.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio port of entry seized 748 pounds Mexican bologna September 23, 2024. The prohibited meat was in a vehicle that arrived from Mexico. CBP officers also discovered more than 280 boxes of undeclared prescription medications while searching that same vehicle.

“We stress that it is important that travelers educate themselves on what products are allowed to be legally entered from abroad. And even if they believe an item is allowed travelers should still declare all items they are transporting to the U.S. to avoid fines and penalties,” said CBP Presidio Port Director Benito Reyes, Jr. “The concern with pork products is that they have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can have devastating effects to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry.”

.

The seizure was made at 4 p.m. when a 43-year-old female, U.S. citizen driving a 2023 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver declared a cooked meal during the primary inspection. CBP agriculture specialists initiated a secondary exam during which they removed several suitcases from the vehicle. The suitcases seemed heavier than normal. The agriculture specialists opened one suitcase and found numerous rolls of Mexican bologna inside. A total of 40 rolls were found in the suitcases.

Mexican bologna is a prohibited product because it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.

CBP agriculture specialists continued their exam and located hundreds of boxes of undeclared medication hidden inside various panels of the vehicle including Tramadol, which is a schedule IV controlled substance. Other medications removed from the vehicle included Fentermina, Alprazolam, Clonazapam, Diazapam, Farmapram, Ampigran, Sulfamethoxazole and more.

The driver was issued a $1,000 civil penalty and the bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP agriculture specialists per USDA regulations. The medication was seized. CBP officers also seized the conveyance and more than $7,600 in concealed currency.

CBP has been entrusted with enforcing hundreds of laws for 40 other government agencies, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These agencies require that unsafe items are not allowed to enter the United States. CBP officers are always at ports of entry and assume the responsibility of protecting America from all threats.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security are partners in the effort to protect American agriculture against the introduction of pests and diseases at our nation’s ports of entry. Undeclared prohibited agriculture items will be confiscated and can result in the issuance of a civil penalty for failure to declare.