CBP officers seize $3M in cocaine hidden in commercial charcoal shipment

By Dana Guthrie -
CBP officers referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of charcoal for secondary inspection and discovered $3 million in cocaine.

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry seized more than $3 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.  

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise vigilance in the cargo environment and their inspection skill coupled with technology and our canine unit all contributed to this significant seizure,” said Rogelio Olivares, Port Director for the Rio Grande City Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.” 

According to a press release, the seizure occurred on August 24 at the Rio Grande City International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of charcoal for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. CBP officers found 100 packages containing 228 pounds of alleged cocaine in the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $3,044,859. 

228lbscocrgc82424.jpg
Packages containing 228 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry. (Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.   

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

