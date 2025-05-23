CDOT prepares for ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’

Memorial Day weekend is one of busiest travel periods in Colorado.

State officials announced this week that from May 22-28, the Colorado Department of Transportation will support the Colorado State Patrol and 77 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Memorial Day Weekend DUI enforcement period.

During the seven-day enforcement period, drivers can expect saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers, according to a release issued this week.

Memorial Day also marks the start of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, during which traffic crashes and fatalities spike between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

In 2024, authorities say there were 71 impaired driving-related fatalities during that time period.

“While year-over-year fatalities are down in 2025, 50 lives have already been lost in crashes involving suspected impaired drivers,’ the release stated.

This week, CDOT launched a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of refusing a blood or breath test after an arrest for a DUI. Under Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law, by driving a vehicle in the state, you automatically consent to a toxicology test following a DUI arrest. Colorado has seen an increase in drivers who refuse a blood or breath toxicology test following a DUI arrest in recent years. Not only is refusing a toxicology test illegal, but it also hinders efforts to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers. For more information, visit codot.gov/choosetotest.

“Memorial Day weekend is often considered the unofficial start of summer and kicks off with pool parties, backyard barbecues and other warm-weather activities. But that isn’t an excuse to drive impaired,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Colorado law enforcement remains proactive in arresting impaired drivers. Celebrate Memorial Day responsibly and avoid a DUI by planning a sober ride home.”

Colorado law enforcement made 718 DUI arrests during last year’s Memorial Day Weekend enforcement period. So far this year, there have been 1,603 DUI arrests made during heightened enforcement periods in Colorado. Planning for a sober ride is the best way to avoid the temptation to drive impaired, CDOT says.

“While the majority of Coloradans make the responsible choice and never drive impaired, it’s critical to remember that driving under the influence of any impairing substance is dangerous and illegal,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Leave the driving to the sober this Memorial Day weekend. If you’ve been consuming alcohol or cannabis, call a sober friend or use a ride-share service to get home. If you have a designated driver, make sure they are truly sober before getting in their vehicle. You can prevent a crash and save lives.”

With more vehicles on the road this summer, it’s important to drive sober and stay alert. In 2023, Colorado expanded its Move Over Law to provide greater protection for law enforcement officers, CDOT workers, first responders and tow truck operators. Despite these protections, distractions, speed and impairment continue to put first responders at risk. So far this year, five Colorado State Patrol troopers have been struck at the roadside, and 11 were hit in 2024. Slow down for first responders and disabled vehicles and when passing through construction and school zones.

The recent Spring Events DUI enforcement period concluded with 524 arrests across 85 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Thornton Police Department (29), Lakewood Police Department (29) and Fort Collins Police Department (26). Colorado State Patrol reported 177 arrests. Following Memorial Day Weekend, the next DUI enforcement period will be Summer Blitz from June 5 to 18.

The Click It or Ticket May Mobilization seat belt enforcement period began on May 12. This 21-day initiative is the largest of its kind for the year and aims to boost seat belt use through awareness and enforcement.