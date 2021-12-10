Certain Diamler trucks being recalled over tire/rim issues

WASHINGTON — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling several tractor models due to tire and rim noncompliance.
According to a news release from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the tractors involved are: 2011-22 Freightliner SD 108; Freightliner SD 114; 2016 Freightliner Coronado; 2011-22; Western Star 4900; Western Star 6900; 2013-22 Western Star 4700; and 2022 49X vehicles.
The tires and rims are not approved and rated for these vehicles from the Tire and Rim Association or tire manufacturer, the news release states.
“As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard,” according to the news release.
“Unapproved tires that are not rated for the vehicle can cause tire performance issues, increasing the risk of a crash.”
The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 15, 2022. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall FL-908.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.