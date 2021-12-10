New Love’s locations offer 280 parking spaces across nation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops announced Thursday the opening of four new stores.
Combined, the locations will offer 280 big rig parking spaces and add 190 jobs.
The new stores are in Great Falls, Montana, Drayton, North Dakota, Pacific Junction, Iowa, and Dalhart, Texas.
“Love’s is continuing to open new locations into the holidays to help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers to their destination safely and quickly,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Whether it’s fuel, fresh food and drinks or a gift for a loved one – like a toy or today’s latest electronics – customers can get what they need when they stop at one of our over 570 locations across the country.”
In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to nonprofits in each town. The donation will go to CASA-CAN in Great Falls, Montana; the Twilight Fund in Dalhart, Texas; an organization chosen at a later date in Drayton, North Dakota, and it will be split between Glenwood Public Schools and the Glenwood Public Library in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
Following is a breakdown of each locations’ amenities:
PACIFIC JUNCTION, IOWA
- More than 10,000 square feet.
- Subway.
- 84 truck parking spaces.
- 51 car parking spaces.
- Three RV spaces.
- Six diesel bays.
- Five showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
DALHART, TEXAS
- More than 8,000 square feet.
- Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza. (Opening Dec. 13)
- 77 truck parking spaces.
- 48 car parking spaces.
- Five RV spaces.
- Five diesel bays.
- Four showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
DRAYTON, NORTH DAKOTA
- More than 7,000 square feet.
- Taco John’s. (Opening Dec. 13)
- 63 truck parking spaces.
- 45 car parking spaces.
- Six RV spaces.
- Six diesel bays.
- Four showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
GREAT FALLS, MONTANA
- More than 9,000 square feet.
- Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway. (Opening Dec. 13)
- 56 truck parking spaces.
- 49 car parking spaces.
- Five diesel bays.
- Four showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.