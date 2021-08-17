Charges filed following kidnapping that ended in crash with semi

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Charges have been filed against an Indiana man who allegedly kidnapped a car salesman during a test drive Aug. 11.

Indiana State Police (ISP) received a 911 call about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 from a salesman at Bosco Family Motors in Hobart, Indiana, who said he was being held against his will in a 2018 Kia Borrego that was traveling at excessive speeds on Interstate 80/94. While the caller was on the phone with 911 dispatch, the driver, later identified as LeDarien Devontae Deshon Gregory, 29, of Hammond, Indiana, crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Following an investigation by ISP detectives, Gregory has been charged with four felonies, including two counts of kidnapping, and a Class C misdemeanor. Charges include:

Kidnapping, Level 2 felony;

Kidnapping, Level 3 felony;

Auto Theft, Level 6 felony;

Identity Deception, Level 6 felony; and

Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, Class C misdemeanor.

During the investigation, the ISP determined that Gregory allegedly provided false information to Bosco Family Motors to take a vehicle for what was believed to be a test drive. During that drive, the suspect accelerated to over 100 mph before rear-ending a semitruck. As a result of the crash, both the suspect and the victim, who was a salesman along for the test drive, were injured.