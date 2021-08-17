XPO Logistics drivers honored for reaching safety milestones

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO Logistics is honoring 133 of its drivers for reaching accident-free milestones during the first half of 2021.

Seven XPO drivers surpassed the 3 million mark:

Gerardo Campos, Texas;

Ina Daly, Arizona;

Mark Klun, Arizona;

John MacDonald, Canada;

Kevin Moore, Ohio;

Steven Sallee, Indiana; and

Randall Siverling, Ohio.

An additional 27 XPO drivers reached 2 million accident-free miles, and 99 drivers reached 1 million accident-free miles in the same period, bringing the total number of honorees to 133. All are employed by XPO’s North American LTL business unit.

“Each time we enter the cab and get behind the wheel, safety is at the forefront of our minds,” said Ina Daly, who reached the 3 million accident-free mile mark. “This team focuses intently on the details. I’m extremely proud to join the ranks of my million-miler colleagues.”

XPO tracks accident-free miles in its LTL network as part of Road to Zero, its comprehensive safety program. It takes approximately a decade of safe driving to achieve 1 million miles without an accident. In total, these drivers drove 174 million accident-free miles — the equivalent of two-and-a-half round trips from Earth to Mars.

“We congratulate our driver honorees and the entire LTL team for embracing XPO’s culture of safety,” said Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics. “Our commitment to investments in technology and training ensure that every mile driven for our customers is as safe and efficient as possible.”