Chase of stolen semi ends in blaze, teargas deployment, hail of gunfire

BERNE, Ind. – Indiana State Police (ISP) say the pursuit of a stolen semi-truck on Tuesday ended with the rig in flames, tear gas being deployed and one of the suspects engaged in a shootout with a SWAT team.

According to a report from the ISP, Nicholas R. Mingus, 29, of Ghent, Kentucky, and Michael James McGee, 26, of Dayton, Ohio, have been charged with one count each of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, auto theft, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.

The pursuit of the stolen bobtail rig began in Riverside, Ohio, a suburb of northeast Dayton. The ISP report stated that at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Riverside Police Department (RPD) received a report of stolen semi in their jurisdiction and began pursuit along Interstate 70.

Riverside Police reported that one of the suspects allegedly fired shots at their officers during the chase.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., the suspect driving the tractor led the pursuing Ohio officers out of Wilshire, Ohio, into Adams County, Indiana, at which point the Adams County sheriff’s deputies joined in the pursuit.

Multiple stop-stick devices had already been successfully deployed in Ohio, so the semi-tractor was operating on multiple flat tires.

The pursuit continued in eastern Adams County until the semi ran off the road and became stuck in a ditch near the intersection of Salem Road and CR400S, approximately 4 miles northeast of Berne, Indiana.

Once stuck, the suspects barricaded themselves inside the semi’s sleeper, according to the ISP report.

Adams County deputies, assisted by several Riverside Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers, set up a safety perimeter and requested assistance from the ISP North SWAT team.

At approximately 5 a.m., one male suspect exited the semi and surrendered to ISP SWAT officers without further incident. He was later identified as McGee.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., ISP SWAT located a second male suspect, later identified as Mingus, hiding in the sleeper.

Gunshots were fired from inside the semi, striking the SWAT armored vehicle windshield. SWAT members deployed tear gas into the semi-tractor, at which point Mingus exited and surrendered.

The exact reason or source has not been confirmed, but as Mingus exited the tractor, a fire ignited inside the cab. Mingus was safely taken into custody. The semi was eventually engulfed in flames and destroyed.

After being taken into custody, both Mingus and McGee were transported from the scene to the Adams County Jail.