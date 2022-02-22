Georgia DPS’s tongue-in-cheek social media post warns of alcohol dangers

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) on Tuesday chided a truck driver who was caught with multiple bottles of alcohol inside their cab on National Margarita Day.

The bottles included Jose Cuervo Classic Margarita, Sutter Home wine and two other bottles of some type of wine, a GDPS photo showed.

“It’s National Margarita Day, don’t be like this CMV driver and be placed out of service for having a margarita and more in his cab. Make sure you drive sober today and every day. It could save a life,” the GDPS’s Facebook post read.

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s regulation 6.3.2 Alcohol (392.5) states: “Drivers are forbidden to consume or be under the influence of alcohol (as defined in 49 CFR 382.107) within four hours of going on duty or operating a CMV (49 CFR 392.5). Drivers are forbidden to use alcohol, be under the influence of alcohol, or have any measured alcohol concentration, while on duty, or operating, or in physical control of a commercial motor vehicle. Alcohol can only be transported as part of a shipment.”

Further information about the driver was not provided by the GDPS.