I-84 reopens through eastern Oregon

EASTERN, Ore. — The Interstate 84 westbound freeway has reopened in eastern Oregon after a major winter storm hit on Monday.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), “good coordination with all responding crews, including law enforcement, fire stations, emergency responders, ODOT and over a half-dozen tow companies helped clear the route enough to open the freeway several hours ahead of earlier estimates.”

Disabled vehicles were moved off the roadway, with some being staged at the nearby truck weigh station and rest area.

“Outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS,” said ODOT District 12 Manager Marilyn Holt. “They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well.”

Much more work is needed and travelers should expect reduced speeds, crews working near the roadway, lane restrictions near the crash site, and winter conditions along the route. Drive with extra caution.

A total of 71 people were transported from the crash scene to the reunification center via buses. Initial numbers collected were that there were 17 patients transported from the crash scene with an additional 2 transported after having arrived at the reunification center.