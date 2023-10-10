Child dies after riding dirt bike into semi-truck’s path

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An 11-year-old Iowa boy was killed on the morning on Saturday, Oct. 7, when his dirt bike crashed into a semi.
According to police, Jace Terreault of Sioux City veered into a main roadway near Le Mars after riding on private property.
That’s when the truck stuck and killed him, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The semi driver, 45-year-old Jason Combs of Akron, Iowa, was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.