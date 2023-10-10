FMCSA updates emergency exemption requirements for CMVs

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has revised its emergency exemption rules for truck drivers and carriers.

In a final rule published to the Federal Register on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the agency said the goal is “to narrow the scope of safety regulations from which relief is automatically provided for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance when an emergency has been declared.”

The agency said that in order to provide clarity on which emergency exemptions are necessary during a specific event, it is narrowing the automatic applicability of § 390.23 to the hours of service (HOS) limits in §§ 395.3 and 395.5, which set the basic HOS limits for property-carrying and passenger-carrying vehicles, respectively.

This change clarifies that carriers and drivers are not authorized to overlook important safety requirements while performing direct assistance to emergency relief efforts, the final ruling states.

FMCSA officials agreed that most emergencies justify allowing carriers and drivers who provide direct assistance with the response to receive temporary relief from normal HOS limits.

However, the agency noted, “other safety regulations, including the driver qualification requirements of part 391, vehicle inspection requirements of part 396, parts and accessories required by part 393 and other operating requirements, such as prohibitions on operating while ill or fatigued in part 392, often have no direct bearing on the motor carrier’s ability to provide direct assistance to the emergency relief effort.”

Safety regulations ensure that the companies, vehicles and drivers meet the minimum requirements to operate safely, FMCSA officials said.

“While temporary relief from some regulations may be necessary during an emergency, waiving every regulation in parts 390 through 399 could negatively impact the safety of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) operating on the roadways,” the final ruling states.

Additionally, the final rule modifies the definition for emergency to clarify that emergency regulatory relief under § 390.23 generally does not apply to economic conditions that are caused by market forces, including shortages of raw materials or supplies, labor strikes, driver shortages, inflation or fluctuations in freight shipment or brokerage rates, unless such conditions or events cause an immediate threat to human life and result in an emergency declaration.

“This rule also removes the definition of emergency relief as that term is no longer used in § 390.23 and amends the definition of direct assistance to incorporate the essential components of the emergency relief definition,” the final rule states.

Further, the new rule limits the duration and scope of the automatic regulatory relief that takes effect upon a regional declaration of emergency by a governor, a governor’s authorized representative, or FMCSA. The automatic regulatory relief applies for 14 days, as opposed to 30 days, and exempts CMV drivers only from the HOS regulations in §§ 395.3 and 395.5, as opposed to all regulations in parts 390 through 399.

Presidential declarations of emergency will continue to trigger a 30-day exemption from all FMCSRs in parts 390 through 399.

To view the final ruling, click here.