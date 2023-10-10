Space Shuttle booster rockets making journey to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Massive equipment to complete the Space Shuttle Endeavour’s permanent display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles is being trucked from the Mojave Desert this week.

The journey of the space shuttle equipment this week will take three hours on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and six hours on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to Space.com.

The move involves twin solid rocket motors, which form most of the white solid rocket boosters. The solid rocket boosters produced more than 80% of the lift during takeoff.

The route to the science center will be mostly by freeway until the last leg of their trip. After exiting the California Freeway (Route 110) the morning of Oct. 11, the motors will travel on flatbed trucks northbound along Figueroa Street beginning at 7:30 a.m. from 43rd Place to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

At 8 a.m. the load will pause at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before a ceremonial finish line at 39th Street 45 minutes later.