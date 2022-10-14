Colorado holding chain law checkpoints in October

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), in conjunction with the Colorado State Patrol Port (CSP) of Entry, is conducing a series of chain law inspections beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at mile marker 228 near Georgetown on Interstate 70.
The next inspections will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the same location.
All commercial vehicle drivers are required to stop at the checkpoints.
Failing to comply with the state’s chain laws will mean a fine up to $500 plus a $79 surcharge. If a truck is stuck or blocking the roadway, the fine is $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge, according to CSP.
CDOT requires that commercial vehicle drivers with rigs weighing 16,001 pounds or more who are traveling along I-70 between mile markers 133 (Dotsero) and 259 (Morrison) carry sufficient chains from Sept. 1 through May 31 each year.
In September, a chain law checkpoint found that just 62% of commercial drivers were in compliance.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.