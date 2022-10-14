Colorado holding chain law checkpoints in October

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), in conjunction with the Colorado State Patrol Port (CSP) of Entry, is conducing a series of chain law inspections beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at mile marker 228 near Georgetown on Interstate 70.

The next inspections will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the same location.

All commercial vehicle drivers are required to stop at the checkpoints.

Failing to comply with the state’s chain laws will mean a fine up to $500 plus a $79 surcharge. If a truck is stuck or blocking the roadway, the fine is $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge, according to CSP.

CDOT requires that commercial vehicle drivers with rigs weighing 16,001 pounds or more who are traveling along I-70 between mile markers 133 (Dotsero) and 259 (Morrison) carry sufficient chains from Sept. 1 through May 31 each year.

In September, a chain law checkpoint found that just 62% of commercial drivers were in compliance.