Officers intercept big rig carrying $1.4M worth of cocaine at Bridge of Americas

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBP) intercepted a tractor-trailer carrying 128 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $1.4 million on Oct. 6 at the Bridge of Americas Cargo Facility.
The seizure happened when a tractor-trailer driven by a male Mexican national was referred for secondary inspection at the facility, according to a news release.
CBP officers conducted an X-ray inspection and found anomalies. That was followed up by a search with a CBP canine that alerted officers to the cocaine.
CBP agents found 52 cocaine bundles with a weight of 128 pounds.
The narcotics and tractor-trailer were seized by CBP. No arrests were immediately made, and the case remains under investigation.
