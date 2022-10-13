TheTrucker.com
Convicted fuel thief to spend 2.5 years in prison

By The Trucker News Staff -
MIAMI — A man accused of stealing fuel has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and restitution.

Julio Mitjans was convicted Sept. 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for stealing large volumes of fuel while in transport from Port Everglades, Florida, according to a news release from the court.

The fuel was meant to go to gas stations in South Florida.

Mitjans was sentenced to 30 months of incarceration and three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $300,744 in restitution, a $15,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

Mitjans is one of 12 people named in the fuel theft case. Five of the 12 were convicted on Sept. 21 in the same U.S. District Court.

 

