Convicted fuel thief to spend 2.5 years in prison

MIAMI — A man accused of stealing fuel has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and restitution.
Julio Mitjans was convicted Sept. 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for stealing large volumes of fuel while in transport from Port Everglades, Florida, according to a news release from the court.
The fuel was meant to go to gas stations in South Florida.
Mitjans was sentenced to 30 months of incarceration and three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $300,744 in restitution, a $15,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.
Mitjans is one of 12 people named in the fuel theft case. Five of the 12 were convicted on Sept. 21 in the same U.S. District Court.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.