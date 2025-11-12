Court pauses USDOT rule on non-domiciled CDL holders

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has revealed its decision on a lawsuit seeking to block USDOT’s emergency final rulemaking that sought to take away CDLs from non-domiciled holders.

According to court documents, the court said “that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s interim final rule” be “administratively stayed pending further order of the court.”

The pause will “give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motions for stay pending review and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of those motions.”

Background

In September, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced an emergency action to drastically restrict who is eligible for a non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and CDLs.

“What our team has discovered should disturb and anger every American,” Duffy said. “Licenses to operate a massive, 80,000-pound truck are being issued to dangerous foreign drivers – often times illegally. This is a direct threat to the safety of every family on the road, and I won’t stand for it. Today’s actions will prevent unsafe foreign drivers from renewing their license and hold states accountable to immediately invalidate improperly issued licenses.”

The rule, which was effective immediately, came in response to an ongoing nationwide audit by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and a recent series of horrific, fatal crashes caused by non-domiciled drivers.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

“OOIDA and truckers across America support the Trump Administration’s action to restore integrity to the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “For too long, loopholes in this program have allowed unqualified drivers onto our highways, putting professional truckers and the motoring public at risk. While the policy itself is sound, it is now tied up in court over procedural technicalities in how the rule was issued, not its substance. Representative Rouzer’s Non-Domiciled CDL Integrity Act reflects the Trump Administration’s policy and would make it permanent. Passing this bill and getting it signed into law will protect these critical safety reforms from being undone by future court decisions or a new administration. Congress must act immediately to make President Trump’s non-domiciled CDL crackdown the law of the land.”