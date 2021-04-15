Coyote Logistics carriers now have instant access to parking reservations through TruckPark

CHICAGO — Coyote Logistics, a global third-party logistics provider that serves more than 15,000 shippers around the world, announced April 15 that it is adding a new service, powered by TruckPark, that will allow drivers to easily access convenient, reservable parking spaces around the United States.

According to a prepared statement from Coyote Logistics, the integration is part of the company’s commitment to offering superior experiences and value-added services to its network carriers and provide a more seamless experience for carriers on the road.

Coyote network carriers can now access TruckPark’s network of parking locations and reserve spaces through the CoyoteGO digital freight platform. TruckPark offers 537 locations around the country with a total of nearly 50,000 reservable spaces.

“Sourcing trailer parking has been a long-standing complexity and source of frustration for carriers, which has been exacerbated by changes in demand caused by COVID-19. Shippers rely on Coyote’s reliable capacity to move their freight, and carriers rely on us to make that process simple,” said Pat Campbell, U.S. chief operating officer for Coyote. “We’re collaborating with TruckPark to help solve this problem by offering easy access to parking spaces around the country. By helping streamline this process for drivers, they can focus on making deliveries instead of searching for places to stop.”

In addition to a vast network of parking options, through Coyote’s relationship with TruckPark, carriers can also get discounted rates, offering even more value to drivers.

“Our goal is to offer safe, secure and easily accessible fleet parking solutions to truck drivers. Partnering with Coyote will allow us to support their efforts to create a more seamless carrier experience, while enabling us to serve even more customers,” said Anthony Petitte, CEO of TruckPark. “Coyote shares our commitment to making truck drivers’ lives easier and less stressful, and we’re excited to take a unified approach to help make that happen.”