The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition April 15, 2021

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
1647

Concerned about oil and diesel prices? In the April 15 edition, The Trucker covers why prices have increased and when it’s expected to stabilize. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act has been introduced to fund $755 million for new truck parking spaces. It’s not clear when or if this legislation will pass, although The Trucker covers state transportation departments and businesses that are working to increase truck parkingAlso in the April 15 edition, Bestpass acquires the Maryland Motor Truck Association tolling program, the Indiana Department of Transportation looks to assist overweight loads and February weather has brought a temporary setback to trucking volumes. In the At the Truck Stop section, Gerald Fritts, Jr., shares his life on and off the road and his new life in retirement. 

Click here for more issues of The Trucker Newspaper online.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here