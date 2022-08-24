Crash spills logs onto Virginia highway, jams up traffic

RICHMOND, Va. — Traffic on Powhite Parkway in Richmond, Virginia, came to a stop due to literal log jam on Aug. 22 after a tractor-trailer crash spilled logs across the highway.
WRIC reports that at approximately 11 a.m. the truck carrying the logs flipped on its side across the travel lanes, leading to a several logs spilling out into the road. Richmond Police also reported that 50 gallons of diesel fuel also spilled onto the road.
Traffic on Powhite coming from Richmond was reportedly back up several miles and all southbound lanes were closed along with two northbound ones. Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported that all southbound lanes were reopened at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, according to police.
